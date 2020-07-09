A planned picket of Puckett of Leiper's Fork was called off hours before it was scheduled to begin on Thursday after organizers of a non-profit worker's advocacy group and the restaurant's owner came to an agreement on addressing concerns over worker safety during the ongoing COIVD-19 pandemic.
As previously reported, the demonstration was originally planned by ROC Music City, the Nashville-chapter of Restaurant Opportunities Center United, after they were made aware of allegations by a former Puckett's of Leiper's Fork employee who said that he was fired after speaking out to the owner who he alleges did not want to make a COVID-19 exposure public.
That former employee said that the restaurant continued to operate for more than 24 hours after another employee tested positive for the virus and had been working in the historic restaurant, grocery and venue.
ROC Music City announced the agreement in a Thursday afternoon news release, where it said that Puckett's of Leiper's Fork owner Rob Robinson began taking corrective actions after the allegations became public.
ROC Music City laid out three demands, all of which they say Robinson has agreed to meet, which include guaranteeing paid sick leave for workers who are exposed to the virus at work, in accordance with the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, increased transparency with staff and guests in any future exposures and guaranteeing protections for employees who come forward with concerns.
“This is a huge win for restaurant workers all over Middle Tennessee,” ROC Music City Co-Founder Hayden Smith said in the news release. “We are so happy to see Mr. Robinson set this precedent of what responsible restaurant ownership can look like and we hope to see more of his peers follow this example going forward. Through partnerships like this we can do more to ensure the safety not just of workers, but of the general public as well.”
Robinson also issued a statement in the news release.
“As a family-owned business we pride ourselves in treating our employees as members of our family too,” Robinson said. “As someone who has worked in restaurants most of my life I recognize the issues that restaurant employees face. I am proud of the way our employees are adapting to the ever-changing regulations. Once we began talking with ROC Music City we all realized we are on the same page. It is important for owners and employees to work together for the benefit of everyone concerned.”
Smith said in a phone call that this negotiation was the second action in Williamson County after the group spoke out about a viral social media post in May that showed crowds of patrons at Tin Roof 2 in Franklin as municipalities were still in Phase 1 of operating due to the pandemic.
That action resulted in the popular bar to become compliant to city, county and state health and operating recommendations, but Smith said that this is the first time that a business has actually sat down and come to an agreement to work with the group to address concerns.
Smith said that ROC Music City plans to use this momentum to grow and continue to fight for workers who are facing health and safety and economic uncertainties as the vial pandemic continues to impact Middle Tennessee and the rest of the country.
In June, the Washington Post reported similar challenges across the nation, challenges that add burdens to a large workforce with few safety nets and to businesses whose futures can be permanently altered in a short period of time.
“The biggest thing that we want workers to understand going in is that they have so many more rights then they even know about," Smith said. "But we’ve been beaten down for so long with at-will employment and bosses acting like we don’t have these rights that it’s become internalized because we think that we don’t have this power, but we want people to realize that you do.
“You deserve the same dignity in the workplace that anybody else does and you are entitled to the same rights that anybody else is, and when we act collectively we can do things to ensure that these rights are provided to them.”
Smith said that oversight of this agreement with Robinson will be ensured by the group and the business working together to promote safety of both workers and customers through transparency.
Editor's note: Puckett's of Leiper's Fork is a separate entity from the Puckett's Grocery and Restaurant chain that is owned and operated by A. Marshall Hospitality.
