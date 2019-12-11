Skanska, one of the world's leading construction and project development groups, has spearheaded the revitalization of Williamson County Juvenile Court’s safe sanctuary for children that were facing some of the worst days of their lives.
Known as Mimi’s Room, the space was created in 2013 through a project by Leadership Franklin. The group recognized a need and created a safe place for these children that were having to attend court. It was named Mimi’s Room and dedicated to Juvenile Court’s retired Judge, Jane C. Franks. Judge Franks is known to her family as Mimi, and to Williamson County Juvenile Court as a part of the foundation.
Williamson County Juvenile Court has jurisdiction over matters pertaining to children in the community, including all allegations of child abuse and neglect. In 2019, the court has received over 220 filings of such abuse.
Two Nashville-based Skanska employees, Vice President of Business Development Bryan Hay and Vice President Account Manager Adam Hicks, were alerted to the need to repair and update Mimi’s Room to continue to provide necessary care to children who need it most.
“Skanska and their partners gave us more than an upgrade to Mimi’s Room, they gave us a much-needed message that our work is important and that this community cares about the children we are serving,” said Zannie Martin, Juvenile Court director. “They gave us hope.”
Working with Martin, Skanska quickly began to develop a plan for the improvements. In a collaborative effort, 906 Studio Architects got involved to help with the design and donated services to assist in the creation of a beautiful, much more functional space. Further, Steve Ward and Associates donated many of the necessary cabinetry items to complete the project.
At the ribbon cutting ceremony, words were spoken about the significant impact that this project will make as Juvenile Court continues the work of taking care of the children that it serves.
The room utilizes its space more efficiently, with new casework and seating areas that provide a much more welcoming space. Additionally, Mimi’s Room was equipped with a television that allows for a distraction from the court proceedings that children may face.
Williamson County Juvenile Court Judge Sharon Guffee presides over these child welfare cases and often sees the struggles that Williamson County children are exposed to when families are experiencing a crisis.
“Mimi’s Room allows the court and the team appointed around each case to minimize the impact on the children. Often times, these children have already experienced a great deal of trauma, and having a welcoming place for them to wait for court eases the stress.”
Judge Guffee presides over all cases involving Williamson County children in the foster care system and confronts difficult decisions about the best interest of the children.
This project was equally rewarding for the Skanska team.
“Building what matters not only means building safe, sustainable projects for our communities, it also means investing in the communities in which we live and work,” Hicks said. “I’m so proud of the Skanska team members — Shikhar, Bryan and Danny — who went above and beyond to make this community project a reality. They are truly living our values and supporting their communities both inside and outside of work.”
Added Martin: “The hard work of this community project will continue to impact children in this community for years to come.”
