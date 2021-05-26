The reward for information that leads to the arrest of two burglary suspects wanted in Franklin has been raised to $2,000.
The increase comes after the Franklin Police Department announced that an unidentified resident pledged $1,000 in cash to anyone who can identify the suspects of two downtown Franklin burglaries on May 17.
This reward is being offered in addition to the up to $1,000 already pledged by Crime Stoppers.
As previously reported, officers were dispatched to Baskin-Robbins on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. after an alarm was tripped at the business, but they did not find anyone at the scene.
The ice cream store had its glass front door shattered, and several hours later a jogger reported to police that glass of French's Shoes and Boots on North Fifth Avenue has also been broken, and police confirmed that the retailer had also been burglarized. FPD says it believes these events are connected.
Police released security camera footage of two masked people breaking into Baskin-Robbins before fleeing with cash, and they are hoping that someone recognizes the duo.
Police ask that anyone with information on the burglaries to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
