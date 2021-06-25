The Franklin Police Department is hoping that someone will come forward with information on the June 27, 2020, murder of Jamarcus Esmon after Tennessee Governor Bill Lee added $10,000 to the existing $5,000 reward, meaning that $15,000 is now being offered for information that leads to the arrest of his killer.
According to an FPD news release, the boost in the reward was made possible in part to efforts by District Attorney General Kim Helper, whose office would prosecute any suspects who may be charged in Esmon's murder.
As previously reported, 26-year-old Esmon was shot around 2 a.m. on June 27, 2020, and despite the lifesaving efforts by first responders, Esmon died of his wounds a short time later.
On Friday, FPD detectives and Esmon's family joined together to walk through the neighborhood where he died, in hopes that their presence and the added reward would encourage someone to share any vital information about the case.
FPD encourages anyone with information about Esmon's death to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or by submitting an eTip here.
