Chukkers for Charity is partnering with Crescent Real Estate as patron sponsor of the 25th annual polo match to be held Saturday, Sept. 11, in Franklin.
In addition, Lo Key Ranch has stepped up as the second team sponsor.
Benefiting Rochelle Center and Saddle Up!, Chukkers will be held at Riverview Farm at 1475 Moran Road. Gates open at 1 p.m.
“This year’s polo match is shaping up to be one of the best years yet thanks to the amazing support of our community and the hard work of the Chukkers for Charity team,” said Debbie Chadwick, president of Rochelle Center. “It’s rewarding to see so many community-minded companies like Crescent Real Estate and Lo Key Ranch step up to support the work of our programs at Rochelle Center and Saddle Up!”
Saddle Up! Executive Director Audrey Kidd added: “I knew from the very beginning of my work with Saddle Up! that Chukkers for Charity was a special event. We are thrilled with the terrific effort put forth to partner with companies like Crescent Real Estate and Lo Key Ranch to raise money needed to better serve children and youth with disabilities through adaptive equine therapy.”
In addition, some of the other sponsors include Lipman Bros ~ R.S. Lipman Company, Ironhorse Farms (Team Sponsor), Barrett Meadows Farm (Tailgating Sponsor), Andrews Transportation Group (Horsepower Sponsor), LBMC (Volunteer Sponsor), The Sieveking Family (Most Valuable Player Sponsor) and Williamson Medical Center (Stick Horse Race Sponsor.)
Tickets are available online. Visit http://www.chukkersforcharity.net/ for more information.
