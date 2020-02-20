The weather this weekend is close to just right for outdoor activities, but indoor options are still a great option for those who are waiting for spring. You can find a few books at low prices at the Williamson County Public Library, or cozy up to music and cocktails at 1799. Jamison Theatre has a Southern classic for a few more shows, and the Franklin Theatre will be presenting laughter one night and magic the next.
Library’s Book Sale
Where: Williamson County Public Library, Franklin
When: Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30p.m.; Sunday, 1-4:30 p.m.
The Friends of the WCPL in Franklin will have thousands of new and gently used books and more for sale in the first floor meeting room. Choose from paperbacks, hardcovers, fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, antique books, coffee table books, and media items such as audio books, CDs, DVDs and videos. Prices range from 50 cents to $5.
Live Music at The Harpeth
Where: 1799 Kitchen and Cocktails, Franklin
When: Friday and Saturday, 5-8 p.m.
Wind down the work week and enjoy the weekend with this double-header of live music at Franklin’s newest downtown restaurant and bar. Musician Jim Hayden is performing through the month of February. Paying homage to the town’s reputation for tremendous musical talent, as well as its whiskey-infused history, guests can enjoy Hayden’s lively music with their signature whiskey cocktails and locally sourced appetizers.
Steel Magnolias
Where: Jamison Theatre, Factory at Franklin
When: Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.
This is the final weekend of Studio Tenn’s production of the quintessentially Southern classic, “Steel Magnolias, Robert Harling’s beloved play about the hope, healing and humor possible in the midst of heartache. Surround yourself with this cast of Louisiana ladies in Truvy’s hair parlor as they bond through beauty shop gossip, laughter, loss and love.
The Doyle and Debbie Show
Where: Franklin Theatre
When: Friday, 8 p.m.
The Doyle and Debbie Show is sublime parody, simultaneously lampooning and idolizing country music's tradition of iconic duos and their subsequent battle of the sexes. Bruce Arntson and Jenny Littleton wield the vocals of vintage country stars and the acting chops of Broadway veterans, taking audiences on a freewheeling joyride through a wickedly funny script and slew of equally hilarious original songs.
Mike Super — Magic & Illusion
Where: Franklin Theatre
When: Saturday, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Mike continually delivers new magic experiences pushing the art to places it’s never been pushed!
This show features some all new, never before seen magic, along with a few new twists on some old favorites! Mike’s imaginary friend Desmond is again summoned and this time causes a table to float out over the audiences’ heads and around the audience!
