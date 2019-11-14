Activities head to the indoors this weekend. There are opportunities for shopping, for dancing and for gazing upon some brand new firetrucks. And with a 21-and-over event at the Factory Friday evening, there is ample opportunity for imbibing as well. Regardless of what you choose to do, chances are you’ll stay warm.
Made South Holiday Market
Where: The Factory at Franklin
When: Friday, 5-9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
This will be the fifth year for this event, giving shoppers a chance to select from a variety of gift ideas for the upcoming holidays. Over 100 of the South’s finest makers and artisans will be present. Friday’s Holiday Market is a 21-and-over VIP Party experience, while Saturday’s Holiday Market is open to all. Click to view a full list of event details and to purchase tickets.
Five Points Swing Concert & Dance
Where: Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Get a free dance lesson with Champion Ballroom Center an hour before the concert begins, and you’ll be ready for the dance sounds of Five Points Swing Band. Dressy attire admired, but not required. Tickets are $10 and available at https://academyparktn.wcparksandrec.com. A ticket to the concert must be purchased to attend the dance class.
Franklin Fire Department Ceremony and Open House
Where: Franklin First Station 2, 907 Murfreesboro Road
When: Saturday, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
This will be a dedication ceremony for several new firetrucks the Franklin Fire Department has added to its lineup, and it’s an event for children and adults alike. There will be station tours, apparatus demonstrations and refreshments, as well as giveaways. For those who want to support the Franklin Firefighters' Toy & Clothing Drive, gift request tags will be available.
Electric Avenue Best of the ’80s Live Music Concert
Where: Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
The venue’s in-house band, the PacRats, will be playing some of the best music from the 1980s, and all of it is danceable. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Click here to purchase them ahead of time.
