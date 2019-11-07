This weekend features a wide range of things to do, from a book sale at the library to honoring enslaved people to showing respect for veterans at the annual Veterans Day Parade. It looks decent weather-wise to boot.
November Book Sale
Where: Williamson County Public Library, Franklin
When: Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sunday, 1-4:30 p.m.
The weather is getting right for curling up with a book, but if you don’t have one to curl up with, then head to the main branch of the library this weekend. They’ll have everything from recent bestsellers to coffee table books to great classics, all at incredible bargains. And on Sunday, you can fill a bag with books for just $5.
Engage Franklin
Where: Columbia State Community College
When: Saturday, 9-11 a.m.
If you participated in Franklin Tomorrow’s On the Table initiative this week — or even if you didn’t — this event will show you ways you can become more engaged in the community and to be inspired to keep those conversations moving forward. Representatives from several area nonprofits will be on hand to provide information on ways to volunteer and to get immediately plugged into the community. If you’re interested, you can RSVP here.
Unveiling of enslaved monument
Where: McGavock Cemetery, Carnton
When: Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
The preservation nonprofit Franklin’s Charge is hosting this ceremony it calls “powerful and uplifting,” a program that will reflect on the history and trauma of the enslaved people in Williamson County. Several area churches are involved in the event, which will feature various speakers, special music and the unveiling of the monument. All are invited to attend.
Veterans Day Parade
Where: Downtown Franklin
When: Monday, 11 a.m.
Marching bands, antique automobiles and, of course, veterans from all backgrounds will be participating in this event that brings out the community in support of those who have served our country in the military. The parade begins at Five Points in downtown Franklin and winds through several blocks before ending at Bicentennial Park.
