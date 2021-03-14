Saddle Up!, the largest PATH International premier-accredited center in Middle Tennessee that is changing the lives of children with disabilities through equine-based programs, will be holding its Pony Up! fundraising campaign beginning Monday, April 12, and running through Friday, May 7.
The campaign will directly benefit the Franklin-based Saddle Up! program.
“Our goal with this year’s campaign is to raise $35,000 or more to support Saddle Up!’s operating expenses, which includes feed and care for our 19 therapy horses, financial support for our riders, and maintenance of our 34-acre farm,” Tricia Ward, Saddle Up!’s development associate, said in a news release.
“This fundraising campaign is critical in helping raise the funds we would typically bring in through in-person fundraising events and program fees we’ve had to cancel or reschedule due to the pandemic.”
Participants should click here to register for Pony Up!. Once registered, they will receive a link to their own fundraising webpage, select a Saddle Up! therapy horse or rider as their team mascot, recruit team members, and compete to raise the most funds for Saddle Up!
On top of helping Saddle Up! secure vital funding, teams and individuals will have the opportunity to earn prizes and special recognition, among other things.
