Firefighters from the Franklin Fire Department will escort Santa Claus and his sleigh through more than 50 Franklin neighborhoods on the four Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
This is the first time the city of Franklin has hosted a drive-thru such as this, as the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in replacing some of the traditional events with alternative means to celebrate the holidays.
The neighborhood parades will take place Nov. 28, Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The city of Franklin’s GIS team created a special “Santa Tracker” that will allow residents to view Santa’s progress and know when he’s approaching their neighborhoods. Click here for a link to the Santa Tracker and to see the complete neighborhood schedule.
Santa’s route and approximate neighborhood arrival times* are also available on the Santa Tracker.
As previously reported, the city of Franklin has come up with other ways to celebrate Christmas during the pandemic.
On Dec. 4-5, the city of Franklin Parks Department will host a festive Christmas drive-thru at Eastern Flank Park. Families can pile in the car and drive through the park to see Christmas lights, characters and more. The hours will be 5-8 p.m. each day.
The city has decided to bring The Shindellas back along with the Freedom Intermediate School Choir and other special guests for a fun virtual tree lighting program to air on the city’s social channels and Franklin TV on Thanksgiving evening. Citizens are invited to come downtown later that evening and throughout the holiday weekend to see the beautifully lit Christmas tree on the square.
