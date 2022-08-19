A school bus crash has closed Murfreesboro Road from Mack Hatcher to downtown Franklin on Friday morning after the bus left the roadway and severed a utility pole near the intersection of Ralston Lane.
The Franklin Police Department announced the crash and temporary closure in a Tweet at 6:45 a.m., adding that no children were on board at the time of the crash.
Emergency crews as well as utility crews are on scene, but no other information, including the cause of the crash or the status of the driver has been released at this time.
According to the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, the roadway could be closed for 5-6 hours.
"Seek alternate route and expect heavy congestion near the closure and on those alternates," FPD said in a follow-up Tweet.
According to Middle Tennessee Electric, as of 8 a.m., some 751-1500 customers in Franklin were experiencing power outages due to the crash, including numerous traffic lights.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
