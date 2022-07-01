Students from outside of Williamson County can apply on a tuition basis to attend a school in the Franklin Special School District after members of the Board of Education voted to approve an expanded tuition policy.
The board voted unanimously at its June meeting. In addition, members approved a motion to allow FSSD employees to enroll out-of-district children and grandchildren in the district at no cost, providing there is program space available.
"As we consider more ways to recruit employees, we know an FSSD education is a valuable benefit. We hope that by waiving tuition for the children or grandchildren of our faculty and staff, it will enable us to hire and keep the high quality personnel we employ," FSSD Director of Schools David Snowden said.
Regarding the possibility of out-of-county tuition students, Snowden acknowledged the needs of those who come from other counties to provide a viable workforce that enables Franklin and Williamson County to thrive.
"If we have program space available, we want to be able to provide an exceptional education and the convenience of a school near the place of employment for those who serve our community in a variety of ways,” he said.
The interest is there, Snowden said, pointing out the desire of some Nashville residents as an example.
“We’ve had several people who are currently living in Davidson County who are interested in coming to this school district as tuition students,” he said.
For information and to apply for enrollment on a tuition basis, visit the Tuition section of the FSSD website.
Franklin Elementary names new principal
Upon the retirement this summer of Franklin Elementary School Principal Anne Riley, the school’s assistant principal, April Carrigan, has taken over to lead the school.
Carrigan has been assistant principal at Franklin Elementary since 2019. Prior to that, her experience at Franklin Elementary includes five years as the school’s math instructional coach and two years as a kindergarten teacher. She has 18 total years of experience in education.
“Dr. Carrigan has continued to use her varied educational experiences to enhance her leadership skills,” Franklin Special School District Director of Schools David Snowden said in a press release. “Prior to becoming an assistant principal, she spent a year in the FSSD’s Leadership Internship Program, working closely with principals to fully understand the roles and responsibilities of school administrators.
“We look forward to working with Dr. Carrigan as she builds upon the successes of Franklin Elementary.”
BGA promotes within for new director of school’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Program
Battle Ground Academy has named a graduate of the school and longtime faculty member as its new director of the BGA Entrepreneurial Leadership (EL) Program.
Brad Dennis, who graduated from BGA in 1987, replaces Hallie Heiter, who served in the role for the past four years.
"After an extensive search, Brad's excellent teaching record, his work with and growth in the EL department already, and his compelling vision for how to grow the impact of entrepreneurship at BGA and beyond were the key factors that set him apart from other candidates,” BGA Head of School Will Kesler said in a press release. “We are delighted to have him at the helm of this integral program,"
BGA introduced the EL Program seven years ago as a four-year academic program in its Upper School. A lifelong educator, Dennis will direct all aspects of the program, including the experiential Senior Capstone Course.
"I am extremely excited to be the new director of BGA's Entrepreneurial Leadership Program," Dennis said. "As we continue expanding the program and building on its success, I look forward to incorporating the school's many resources. From our collaborative spaces in the Center for Arts and Entrepreneurship to the many experts in our internal and external community, we strive to equip our EL students with the skills and tools they'll need to be successful in college and beyond while providing the best educational experience for all of our students.
"I am excited to work with faculty in all three divisions to help teach and develop creativity and collaboration while continuing to build a network of mentors for our Capstone students to maximize their leadership skills and prepare them for future business endeavors.”
Dennis will be joined by Monica Laird, a new member of the department, who will serve as the assistant director. In addition, Nancy Baker has been added to the EL team in an administrative role for program, calendar, event and guest support. These new team members will join the existing EL faculty who teach classes such as leadership, marketing, economics, finance, social entrepreneurship and business startups.
"Beginning with the program's inception under David Peden and its maturation under the guidance of Hallie Heiter, we have seen that there are opportunities to expand not only the footprint of this program but also the approach to experiential education itself,” Kesler said. “As our flagship concentration, EL has served as a template for our other concentrations in STEM, Global Studies, and Fine Arts.”
Additionally, the EL Advisory Board and the Entrepreneur-in-Residence serve as connection points to the broader community outside BGA. Alumnus Wes Sellers, (1996 graduate), entrepreneur, CEO and co-founder of CaringWays in Brentwood, will help coordinate external partnerships for BGA. The school will be announcing its 2022-23 Entrepreneur-in-Residence closer to the start of school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.