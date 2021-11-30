With low case counts of the coronavirus and more accessibility to vaccines for young students, school board members from the Franklin Special School District voted to end the most recent mask mandate that was set to expire Jan. 11.
“Based on the [COVID-19] statistics we currently have and the low number of cases, as well as the availability of the vaccine for students ages 5 to11,” FSSD Director of Schools David Snowden said at a special-called meeting Monday night, “all the COVID team members agree that at this point in time, the mask requirement could be lifted — unless we have a serious increase in cases down the road, in which case you could make the decision to add that mandate back.
“But at this point, we believe it is wise to lift that mandate."
All six board members agreed, and the move away from a requirement was effective immediately.
Snowden pointed out that as of Monday, the district had only two positive cases among staff and 11 among students.
“That ‘11’ represents .00314 percent of the district student population,” Snowden added.
The eight-school FSSD joins with Williamson County Schools in lifting mask requirements, a move its board members approved at its November meeting a couple of weeks ago.
Staff and students are still free to wear masks if they choose.
