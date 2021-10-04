Nine residents have applied to fill the District 4 seat of the Williamson County Board of Education that was left vacant after Brad Fiscus stepped down to move to another state with his family.
Fiscus, who was elected to the board in 2018, resigned from his seat Sept. 20 after announcing he and his wife, Dr. Michelle Fiscus, and their two children were moving to Virginia. Michele Fiscus was fired from her job as the top vaccine official from the Tennessee Department of Health over the summer, and the couple decided she would have better opportunities for another public health career in the Washington, D.C., area.
“Even though we really loved living in Williamson County and we love the house we had built back in 2013, we just felt like it was an opportunity for us to start a new chapter somewhere else,” Brad Fiscus said when he announced his resignation in August.
His seat will be filled by one of the nine applicants who had filed with the office of Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, or possibly from a list of two or three others who could qualify. Candidates are Anita Aluotto, Josh Brown, Elliott Franklin, Aaron Greeno, Timothy A. Malone, Michael Eric Miller, Bridget Parkes, Pete Stresser and Seth Yu.
The two county commissioners from District 4, Chad Story and Gregg Lawrence, are interviewing the candidates this week and plan to present their nomination at Monday’s October meeting of the County Commission. Other commissioners can nominate their own candidates, and a vote of the full board will determine who fills the seat.
The seat will be held until Aug. 31, 2022, and will then be filled for a four-year term through next year’s countywide election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.