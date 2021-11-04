The social media threat made Wednesday against Centennial High School came from a student in another school and was not considered credible, according to a letter to parents sent Thursday morning from Centennial High Principal Kevin Dyson.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said the student had created a fake social media account and posted the threat. Law enforcement determined there was no credible threat and is prosecuting the case, according to Dyson’s letter. It's not clear if the student is from another school in the Williamson County Schools district or elsewhere.
“We appreciate the quick response by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, and we remain committed to prosecuting all school related threats,” Dyson said in his letter.
Centennial High was ordered to shelter in place Wednesday after the school system said that an "anonymous threat" was made on social media. The shelter in place was lifted around 2:15 p.m. after a law enforcement investigation, and students were dismissed at their regular time.
The order was issued "out of abundance of caution," and later Dyson directly addressed some rumors in an email to parents.
"While the investigation continues into an anonymous social media threat involving our school, I'd like to take a moment to address some of the rumors that have spread throughout the community," Dyson said. "Rumors ranging from a gun being found on campus to a group of students being arrested are not true.
"Once again, parents, please talk to your children about the consequences of making any type of school threat. In addition, posting rumors on social media can cause more harm than good, so encourage your students to speak with a trusted adult if they see or hear something that is concerning."
