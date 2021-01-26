There was a bit of pushback, but Franklin aldermen voted 6-1 Tuesday night to approve former Franklin Mayor John Schroer as replacement for the alderman-at-large seat that was held by Pearl Bransford prior to her death in November.
The board had voted at its Jan. 12 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on the concept to name a replacement, and Schroer was selected then as the likely person to fill the role. Tuesday night’s results made it official, and Schroer will be sworn in and seated at the next BOMA work session Feb. 9.
“I have spoken with former Mayor Schroer, and he is willing to step up and serve his city again in this capacity,” Alderman-at-Large Brandy Blanton said at the Jan. 12 meeting.
As he did at the previous meeting, Alderman Dana McLendon, 2nd Ward, voiced opposition to the method used to name Schroer or any other individual.
“Let me start by saying I served with John Schroer,” McLendon said before the vote was taken. “I have nothing but respect for Mr. Schroer. I appreciate that he has accepted the responsibility and the limitations, and I know, if approved, he will do a good job.
“I still think it’s a mistake for us to appoint someone without a different process than this. If we approve this motion, we will have announced and approved a replacement for Alderman Bransford without asking publicly if anyone else might like the job. I think that’s a mistake.”
Alderman-at-Large Clyde Barnhill agreed with McLendon, saying he knows that Schroer is a good replacement but the method by which he was selected is flawed.
“The process that we used leaves a great deal to be desired,” said Barnhill, who voted to approve Schroer while McLendon voted against. “I am very, very disappointed in the process that we used. I don’t think we handled this situation the correct way.”
Vice Mayor Bev Burger, 1st Ward alderman, countered by saying that the best way forward was to go ahead and make a selection so someone could fill the seat as soon as possible.
“I don’t think most people in our fine city will ever be offended at this process,” she said. “It’s for a very few short months. It allows us not to be short on our committees. … If we have one missing from that committee, we don’t have a quorum. I think most people will understand and will applaud this.
“I’m thankful that former Mayor John Schroer is willing to serve these few months.”
Schroer was elected mayor of Franklin in 2007 and served in that position until he was appointed commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Transportation in January 2011 by then Gov. Bill Haslam. Schroer, who is retired, was also a member of the Franklin Special School District Board of Education for 13 years and served as chairman for 11 of those years.
The election for someone to serve out Bransford’s term until 2023 is in October, and Schroer will not be a candidate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.