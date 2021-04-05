A second person has died after a two-vehicle crash at the crossing of Murfreesboro Rd. and Royal Oaks Blvd. in Franklin on Easter Sunday.
The two who died are Ed and Charlotte House, "a beloved Franklin couple," according to a release from the Franklin Police Department.
"Our entire city team is deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. and Mrs. House, and our prayers are with their family and the other victims who were involved in this terrible crash," the release says.
Police are investigating what lead to the crash. Two adults and four children in the second vehicle were also seriously hurt, according to police.
A preliminary investigation shows that Ed House "was traveling west on Murfreesboro Rd. when, for reasons unknown, he crashed into the rear end of the other vehicle while it was stopped for a red light, waiting to turn left onto Royal Oaks Blvd.," FPD said in a release.
Ed and Charlotte House were the parents of retired Franklin Fire Department Battalion Chief Eddie House, a 34-year member of the FFD.
Eddie House is now the Deputy Chief for the Spring Hill Fire Department. Ed House, 81, was a 20-year volunteer member of the Franklin Fire Department.
Charlotte House, 77, served for 14 years in the City’s Finance Department. She retired in 2010.
