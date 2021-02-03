Freshman Sen. Bill Hagerty, who defeated Democratic Sen. candidate Marquita Bradshaw in the 2020 election, has selected Franklin native Betsy Van Dam to serve as his executive assistant and scheduler for his Washington, D.C. staff.
Additionally, Hagerty appointed former White House staff John Rader as his chief of staff.
"Not only does the team I have assembled in my Washington office augment the strong on-the-ground state organization announced this month, they also bring a wide array of experiences and qualifications that will serve our state and the country well,” Hagerty said in a statement.
“Under John Rader’s leadership, and with the senior team I have assembled, I am confident this talented group will work above and beyond to serve the needs of Tennesseans and our Nation.”
Dam has supported Hagerty for the past ten years working in the private sector during the senator's tenue as U.S. ambassador to Japan, while also serving on the 2016 Presidential Transition Team as Hagerty's executive assistant.
On the appointment, Dam told the Home Page in a statement that she was proud to serve in Hagerty's office.
"I have worked with Bill Hagerty for many years in a variety of settings, but this is unique because I get to see firsthand how his work here in Washington goes on to help the people back home in Tennessee and in Franklin," Dam said. "I am proud to serve our great state in Senator Hagerty’s office.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.