Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Vinny Cardella was named as September's Deputy of the Month after he saved a woman from an overdose while he was at home.
According to an WCSO news release, Cardella was at home when an unidentified man came to his door screaming for help after the man's girlfriend began experiencing an overdose.
Deputy Cardella was quick to act and retrieved Narcan from his patrol car," the news release reads. "He administered the drug and is credited with saving the woman’s life."
Cardella has served in the WCSO's Patrol Division for one year, and was presented a plaque honoring his actions by Toyota of Cool Springs General Sales Manager Kris Krabill.
The dealership is also donating a $150 check to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in his honor.
