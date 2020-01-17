As he looks ahead to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day service that will be held Monday at First Missionary Baptist Church, Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey said he can’t help but think of a similar day back in October on Franklin’s town square.
That’s when city officials, community leaders and citizens came together for the unveiling of five historic markers that have been at the center of the Fuller Story, an initiative that commemorates the African American experience during the Civil War and the Battle of Franklin.
Stuckey, one of the speakers scheduled for Monday’s annual service that begins at 11 a.m., said soaking up that fall day three months ago was quite an emotional moment.
“I got to say a few words at the unveiling of the Fuller Story, and just looking out over that crowd was powerful,” Stuckey said. “It was a great cross section of our community, all aspects of it, and it was really special to see. It’s representative of the type of the cross section of our community that comes together for the Martin Luther King commemorative event as well.”
First Missionary Baptist Church, on Natchez Street in Franklin, has been holding an MLK Day service since the late 1990s. It has been organized by different groups through the years, and is now handled by a committee that consists of Anthony Pickett, head deacon at First Missionary; church member Lelia Luckett; Alma McLemore, president of the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County; and Franklin Community Church Pastor Kevin Riggs.
“We missed having the service in 2013,” Pickett said, “and Lelia and I picked up the mantle and said that won’t ever happen again. We’ve kept it going, and we hope it will continue from this point on.”
It’s certainly a well-attended service. The sanctuary fills up to standing-room-only in no time, and the church has used its adjacent fellowship hall the last couple of years for the overflow. The crowd is made up of all backgrounds of people, a fact that speaks to the very message of Dr. King, according to Pickett.
“There are many tentacles to it, but one of the [reasons for high attendance] is Dr. King himself and what he stood for,” Pickett explained. “I think that resonates in the hearts of people, … and I think people are excited about it and eager to come out to hear.
“And to go along with that, because of who Dr. King represented — he represented all people — and I think we do a very good job of having diversity of all kinds. That’s very intentional because one of the things Dr. King was real big on was the whole community.”
The theme of Monday’s service is “Continuing the Dream — What’s Next?” Stuckey said he believes the dream continues in Franklin, but the city must stay vigilant in its quest for equality.
“You never take any of that for granted,” he said, “and you always try to do better and make sure you are connecting and serving every aspect of your community and you’re engaging all facets of your community. So that is a constant need and something we always try to work on in every facet of what we do. …
“The acceptance is important, the willingness to embrace a broader aspect of our history, even history that may not be the most pleasant. But it’s important and it helps tell the story of where we’ve been and where we are today in terms of including it and telling more. We honor our history by telling more facets of it.”
In addition to Stuckey, other speakers at the church service are Marcia Allen, Franklin planning commissioner; Howard Garrett, a minister who ran unsuccessfully last year for city of Franklin alderman; and Carol Overton, a minister from John Wesley United Methodist Church. Michael Ricks is handling the music ministry.
Following the service, all attendees are invited to march from the church to the Franklin town square, where Bro. Ralph Thompson of Green Meadow Church of Christ will be speaking.
First Missionary Baptist Church is located at 113 Natchez St.
Franklin Transit not running Monday
In honor and observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day, all Franklin Transit services will take a holiday. Franklin transit services will resume Tuesday morning, Jan. 21.
For more information on routes, visit the website at www.franklintransit.org or call the Franklin Transit Authority at 615-628-0260.
