Franklin’s Downtown Neighborhood Association held its annual holiday party Monday night at the Williamson County Enrichment Center, highlighted by the presentation of its DNA Service Award to one of its members and a check to a relatively new nonprofit and its ongoing project.
Jim Roberts, longtime member of the DNA who serves on a variety of nonprofit boards and is an active volunteer, was recognized by Mayor Ken Moore with the Service Award.
“This is to honor people who have made significant contributions and volunteers in our community,” Moore said, pointing out that last year’s recipient was Franklin Alderman Margaret Martin.
Lynne McAlister, president of the DNA, next presented a $1,000 check to Franklin Community Church Pastor Kevin Riggs for the fundraising effort underway for a statue on the Franklin town square of a soldier from the U.S. Colored Troops. He accepted it on behalf of the Fuller Story group and the Battle of Franklin Trust, which had worked to have five historic markers installed in the public square that tell the story of African Americans during the Civil War era.
“One of the purposes of the Fuller Story was to try to do something that would unify the city instead of tearing it apart,” Riggs said upon accepting the check. “I think we really did capture that back in October when the five markers were unveiled.”
He added that the Fuller Story group has found a sculptor to create the statue, which will cost approximately $150,000 to have completed. The group’s goal is to find a descendant of a Colored Soldier to serve as the model for the statue, preferably someone in Williamson County.
Roberts, meanwhile, said he was particularly proud to have received the DNA’s Service Award, given how many members of the association are eager to serve.
“I’m somewhat humbled as l look over this crowd and see so many faces that have done so much in this community,” Roberts said. “But I think that’s one of the things that tightens the thread we have as a community, that we have so many people willing to give of themselves and to serve.
“It’s been a wonderful 40-plus years for Margaret and me to live in this great place and to see it evolve into the great place it is today. We’re a real city now, and it’s interesting and exciting to watch the change that has come into it.”
