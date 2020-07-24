Several high profile cases before the Williamson County Criminal Court and Davidson County Criminal Court have been rescheduled, in part due to the delay in hearings due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Three of the county's most high profile cases will see motions or trail dates in the coming months.
Dustin William Russell and Lyndsey Grace Bronston will face trail on Feb. 8, 2021, for the December 2019 shooting death of 25-year-old Clark Cable in Brentwood.
Both Russell and Bronston are charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment by discharging a firearm into an occupies habitat and three counts of reckless endangerment involving a deadly weapon.
The pair were originally slated to stand trail in February of 2020 but that has been pushed back several times.
Johnathan Wade Stratton, who is charged in the January shooting of a man in Franklin, was represented by his lawyer in a motions hearing on Friday and will make another court appearance on Sept. 4.
Stratton is charged with especially aggravated robbery, attempted first degree murder, employing a firearm with the intent to go armed and possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed, both categorized as dangerous felonies, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Michael D. Mosely, who is accused of killing two Williamson County men and injuring another in December 2019, will make an appearance in a Davidson County courtroom on Aug. 18, 2020.
Mosely is charged with two counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder and one count of assault.
On Tuesday James Smithson Jr., who was charged in the 2019 shooting death of his father, James Smithson Sr., was found not guilty by reason of insanity in a Williamson County courtroom.
