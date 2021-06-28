Williamson Inc. welcomed Shake Shack to Franklin on Monday with a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration.
The event drew dozens of community members, including government and business leaders who helped welcome the New York City-based restaurant chain to the Cool Springs' McEwen Northside development, marking the company’s third location in Tennessee.
“It’s just really exciting that Shake Shack is here in Franklin,” Williamson Inc. Senior Vice President of Community Relations Nancy Conway said.
“Shake Shack chose a great place to be,” Franklin Vice Mayor Bev Burger added.
Shake Shack also announced that for every burger sold on Tuesday, Shake Shack will donate $1 to Franklin-based non profit One Generation Away, which provides food to those in need in Middle Tennessee.
Shake Shack features ShackBurgers, the Chick’n Shack, crinkle-cut fries and hand-spun shakes.
The restaurant will also have a selection of specialty treats including Shack-made Lemonade, Shack Red, White and Rosé canned wines, ShackMeister Ale brewed by Brooklyn Brewery and local beer from Yazoo Brewing, I Believe Brewing and Honky Tonk Brewing.
More information about Shake Shack can be found here.
