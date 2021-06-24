Shake Shack will open its newest location in Franklin on Monday, marking the third location in Tennessee.
The new location will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m., and will open for business at 11 a.m. in Cool Springs' McEwen Northside development.
The New York City-based restaurant chain will be open Sunday–Thursday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Shake Shack features ShackBurgers, the Chick’n Shack, crinkle-cut fries and hand-spun shakes.
The restaurant will also have a selection of specialty treats including Shack-made Lemonade, Shack Red, White and Rosé canned wines, ShackMeister Ale brewed by Brooklyn Brewery and local beer from Yazoo Brewing, I Believe Brewing and Honky Tonk Brewing.
Diners can sit indoors or outside on their covered patio of the restaurant that is located at 5027 Aspen Grove Drive in Franklin.
More information about Shake Shack can be found here.
