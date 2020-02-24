An Atlanta company with a big Cool Springs office has acquired a Franklin software company that markets reporting and analytics tools for various health care providers.
Terms of the acquisition of Visualize Health by Sharecare aren’t being disclosed. The deal brings to Sharecare about a dozen people who have been working on Mallory Station Road across Interstate 65. Visualize’s cloud-based technology, which covers clinical quality and claims data as well as financial information, will help Sharecare build out its medical records management business. Among other things, it will flag possible gaps in patients’ care plans and help providers adjust to a value-based care environment.
“As reimbursement models shift to value-based care, provider groups are facing new and growing pressures to deliver the best possible quality while also adapting to various performance measures, and reporting and documentation standards — all of which greatly increases provider workload, particularly when they lack the technology to gain visibility in each patient’s full care plan,” Jeff Arnold, Shareware’s founder, chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “By acquiring Visualize Health, we are poised to help our partners effect meaningful change across their populations.”
Visualize was founded in 2015 by Rob Bramblett and Richard Whitmer. In the companies’ statement, CEO Ken Persaud said joining the broader Sharecare organization will give his team and technology the chance to reach many more patients and doctors across the country and invest more in product development. Visualize’s reporting technology will be integrated into Sharecare’s mobile app, which in turn will be rolled out to Visualize’s doctor client base.
Sharecare made a big local splash in 2016, when it agreed to buy the population health management businesses of what is now Tivity Health and took over much of the company’s space at the corner of Cool Springs Boulevard and Carothers Parkway. That office now also serves as the company’s regional hub for health data services and population health divisions.
This story first ran in our sister publication the Nashville Post.
