Chief Deputy Mark Elrod, Deputy Maxwell Tatar, Deputy Amelia Lonneman, Deputy Jacob Roth, Deputy Andrew Hornacek, Deputy Dillon Jackson, Deputy Kalen Fearing, Deputy Michelle Cannata and Sheriff Dusty Rhoades.    

 Courtesy of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office announced the graduation of seven deputies from the department's Detention Training Academy in September.

Those deputies include class president and recipient of the Academic Award Deputy Andrew Hornacek, Top Shot Award recipient Deputy Kalen Fearing, Deputy Dillon Jackson, Deputy Maxwell Tatar, Deputy Amelia Lonneman, Deputy Jacob Roth and Deputy Michelle Cannata, with the graduation ceremony taking place at the Historic Courthouse in Franklin.