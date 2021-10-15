The Williamson County Sheriff's Office announced the graduation of seven deputies from the department's Detention Training Academy in September.
Those deputies include class president and recipient of the Academic Award Deputy Andrew Hornacek, Top Shot Award recipient Deputy Kalen Fearing, Deputy Dillon Jackson, Deputy Maxwell Tatar, Deputy Amelia Lonneman, Deputy Jacob Roth and Deputy Michelle Cannata, with the graduation ceremony taking place at the Historic Courthouse in Franklin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.