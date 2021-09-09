The Williamson County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a Rossville man who they said shot at another driver on Interstate 840 on Wednesday afternoon.
According to a WCSO news release, 45-year-old Vernon Brewer Jr. was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly fired a gun at a tractor trailer driver in an act of road rage.
The unidentified driver was transported to Williamson Medical Center where he was treated for an unspecified "minor injury" and released the same day.
Brewer was booked in the Williamson County Jail and does not yet have a court date scheduled.
WCSO Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident, and they are asking that anyone with information contact Detective Darren Barnes at (615)790-5554, Extension 3231, or call Williamson County Crime Stoppers at (615)794-4000 where you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
