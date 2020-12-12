Update (10:30 p.m.): The Williamson County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 16-year-old Trey Mosley and 19-year-old Antonio Forrest, both of Franklin, in connection with two stolen guns on Thursday.
The duo were both arrested near Columbia on Saturday.
According to a WCSO news release, Mosley was arrested on Saturday afternoon outside of a Columbia home in a joint investigation and operation that included the Columbia Police Department and the Franklin Police Department.
Authorities recovered an AR-15 style rifle and a handgun they said were stolen by Mosley from a home in his Franklin neighborhood before fleeing the scene in a car with an unidentified person on Thursday.
That incident led to a BOLO ("Be On the Look Out") alert by WCSO.
According to WCSO, Mosley had been home on a trial visit after having been in the custody Department of Child Services when the incident took place.
Mosley has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery and one count of theft over $1,000, but it's unclear at this time if he has been charged as an adult.
Forrest, whose identity and alleged involvement was not made public until Saturday, was arrested by Columbia Police.
Forrest is facing unspecified charges in both Maury and Williamson Counties, and no court date has been set for either teen.
Original:
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 16-year-old Trey Mosley who was wanted by authorities after they say he stole an AR-15 style sporting rifle and a handgun from a Franklin home.
Mosely, of Franklin, has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery and one count of theft over $1,000, but it's unclear at this time if he has been charged as an adult.
As previously reported, Mosely has been wanted by WCSO since Thursday when he allegedly committed the theft. Those guns were recovered by WCSO.
As of Saturday evening, no other information surrounding Mosely's arrest was made public, but according to WCSO Public Information Officer Sharon Puckett, the office will release more information in the coming days.
