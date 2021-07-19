Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades presented three college students with $500 Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association scholarships which are designed for the sons and daughters of full time employees at sheriffs' offices across Tennessee.
According to a WCSO news release, those recipients include Hickman County High School graduate Olivia Craft who will attend UT Martin this fall where she will study Elementary Education.
She is the daughter of WCSO Deputy Steve Craft and the niece of WCSO Captain Jason Craft.
Another recipient, Dickson High School graduate Colin Wall, the son of WCSO Deputy Jeremy Wall, is studying mechanical engineering at Tennessee Tech.
The scholarship's final recipient, Gracie Watson, is a graduate of Rossview High School in Clarksville and is studying at Belmont University where she plans to pursue a career in law.
