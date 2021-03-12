The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person they said broke into Centennial High School on Tuesday night.
According to a WCSO social media post, the unidentified person is believed to be a white male with a tattoo on his right forearm who fled in a white Ford sedan around 7:30 p.m.
No other information about the Unicode that was released, including how the suspect made entry into the building and if anything was stolen.
WCSO asks that anyone with information about the incident or suspect to contact WCSO's Criminal Investigations Division at (615)790-5554, use the Tip411 APP or text to 847411 with TIPWCSO at the start of message or call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.
