The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a 15-year-old suspect they said stole two guns from a home on Thursday.
According to a WCSO Facebook post, 15-year-old Trey Mosley is wanted by deputies after he allegedly stole an AR-15 variant sporting rifle and a pistol from a Lula Lane home on Thursday before fleeing in a silver or white Nissan Altima sedan.
Mosely, who has been in the custody Department Child of Service, was home for a trial visit today, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants, and is only described as a tall, thin Black male.
Anyone with information on Mosely's whereabouts is asked to call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.