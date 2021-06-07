The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an auction on Wednesday, June 16, including the sale of several automobiles.
According to a WCSO social media post, the items that were seized as part of a court settlement will be sold to the highest bidder on cash terms and are subject to encumbrances.
Vehicles up for grabs include a 2007 GMC Yukon SUV, 2001 Mercedes Sprinter 3500 van and a 2014 Boston Whaler 150 Montauk boat among other items which can be all viewed 30 minutes prior to the sale.
The auction will take place at noon on June 16 at 306 Beasley Drive in Franklin.
A full listing of the auction rules and terms of sale can be found here, and questions about the sale should be directed to the WCSO Warrants Division at 615-790-5492.
