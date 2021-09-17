The Williamson County Sheriff's Office will be hosting a free handgun shooting and safety class at the Williamson County Sheriff's Office beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
According to a WCSO news release, the three-week long class is designed for people who are new to handgun shooting, and the classes will take pace on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 7-9 p.m., as well as the two middle Saturdays from 9-11 a.m., where the class will actually practice shooting skills.
The classroom and range are located at the John I. Easley Criminal Justice Center at 408 Century Court in Franklin.
Anyone interested in signing up for the class can do so here.
Commented