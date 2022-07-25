The Williamson County Sheriff's Department is warning citizens about scammers posing as WCSO officials.
"We are getting calls this afternoon about another scam in our county," WCSO said in a news release. "A scammer is using the names of two of our Deputies."
According to that release, the unidentified scammers are using the names of WCSO Sgt. David Brewer and Lt. Rodney King and are asking for money, sometimes leaving voicemails for victims.
WCSO advises citizens to hang up immediately if they receive these scam calls and to not call them back.
