Williamson County Sheriff's Office detention class June 2021

Front Row, L-R: Sheriff Dusty Rhoades, Deputy Danielle Cohen, Deputy Blayr Poston, Deputy Laura Wiessing, Deputy Payton Mundy, Chief Deputy Mark Elrod.

Back Row, L-R: Deputy Ryan Via (Top Shot and Academic Awards), Deputy Harrison Shreve, Deputy Halkawt Chamsayidi, Deputy William Martinez (Class President), Deputy Desmond Paramore.

 Courtesy of WCSO

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office welcomed nine new deputies who graduated from the department’s Detention Training Academy this month.

According to a WCSO news release, the deputies were welcomed by Sheriff Dusty Rhoades and Chief Deputy Mark Elrod while receiving their badges and certificates at the Historic Courthouse on the Franklin Square.

Williamson County Sheriff's Office Detention Training Class June 2021

WCSO is one of six agencies in Tennessee that is certified to have its own training academy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.