The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office welcomed nine new deputies who graduated from the department’s Detention Training Academy this month.
According to a WCSO news release, the deputies were welcomed by Sheriff Dusty Rhoades and Chief Deputy Mark Elrod while receiving their badges and certificates at the Historic Courthouse on the Franklin Square.
WCSO is one of six agencies in Tennessee that is certified to have its own training academy.
