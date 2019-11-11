Scores of people of all ages and backgrounds lined Franklin's Main Street from Five Points to Second Avenue for Monday's Veterans Day Parade.
Featuring high school marching bands and JROTC groups, antique cars and, of course, veterans from different military services and eras, the parade brought out plenty of patriotism in all who attended. As expected, the skies were forgiving as well as rain and colder temperatures stayed away at least until later in the afternoon.
The Williamson Home Page was there to bring a few photos from the parade.
