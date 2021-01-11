The Franklin Police Department has issued a silver alert for a missing senior who was last seen on Sunday.
According to an FPD news release, 88-year-old Billie Suitt Wellons is missing from 1101 Downs Boulevard, where she was last seen on Sunday.
Police believe that Wellons may be headed to Knoxville to visit family and would be driving a gray 2005 Honda Civic with Tennessee license plate number P7671L.
Police ask that anyone who sees Wellons or knows anything about her whereabouts to call 911.
