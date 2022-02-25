A Smith County man has been charged with multiple sex crimes against a minor in Williamson County in 2020.
45-year-old Michael Austin Defraga, of Brush Creek, was arrested on Wednesday following a Williamson County Grand Jury indictment that saw him charged with 27 counts of exploitation of a minor by electronic means, one count of solicitation of a minor – aggravated statutory rape and one count of sale, loan or exhibition of material to minors.
According to an affidavit filed with the Williamson County Circuit Criminal Court, the charges stem from April 2020 when Defraga allegedly had sexual conversations with an unidentified then 16-year-old girl who is the daughter of Defraga's ex-girlfriend.
According to those court documents, Defraga, who is a truck driver by trade, had been in a six-week relationship with the victim's mother and her children, including the victim, in Fairview.
"At some time during this relationship and continuing after the split, Defraga started Facebook messaging the minor and sent numerous sexual comments along with adult pornography and nude pictures of adults," the affidavit reads in part. "It was also reported that Defraga had purchased sex toys and sent them to the minor."
That affidavit said that when interviewed by law enforcement, Defraga admitted to the accusations and handed over his phone to detectives where they found evidence to support the allegations.
The investigation involved the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, the Wilson County Sheriff's Office and the Fairview Police Department, along with multiple child-services agencies, but due to the nature of the crimes and the age of the victim, no further information about the investigation has been made public.
Defraga was booked in the Williamson County Jail and released on a $40,000 bond. He was arraigned on the charges on Wednesday and does not have a new court date listed.
