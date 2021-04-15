The Williamson County Rescue Squad credited a smoke alarm for waking a Franklin family during an early morning house fire on Thursday.
According to an WCRS news release, crews from stations 14 and 22 responded to a house fire on South Berrys Chapel Road just outside of the Franklin city limits.
The alarm woke up the family around 1:47 a.m. They able to safely exit the home that was filling with heavy smoke and call 911.
The fire was extinguished when crews arrived, but crews worked to ventilate the home. WCRS did not announce what the cause of the fire was, but did deem it to be accidental.
“Working smoke alarms saved the family’s lives," WCRS Assistant Chief and Fire Marshal Bob Galoppi said in the news release. "Had smoke alarms not been working and present in the home, the family could have suffered from smoke inhalation and even worse, death. Not only were lives saved, but the fire was able to be extinguished quickly before spreading."
Anyone who lives in the WCRS service area who in need of a smoke alarm can contact WCRS at https://www.wcfire.com/contact or 615-790-5821.
