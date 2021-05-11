As the close of the 2020-21 school years draws near for the Franklin Special School District, Director of Schools David Snowden and members of the district’s COVID response team have established recommendations that will go into effect for the summer months.
Snowden pointed out the guidelines at Monday night’s FSSD Board of Education meeting at Franklin Elementary School. There are 10 areas of focus within the safety protocols he and the team have drawn up for summer school, camps and other school-related activities beginning June 1.
“We’re cautiously optimistic that with these mitigation protocols, we may have the opportunity to even lessen the restrictions as we get closer to the beginning of school,” Snowden said. “I think it’s still too early to say for certain we’ll be able to reduce restrictions even more, but I think it’s a real possibility.”
The guidelines consist of screening recommendations, masks, illness guidelines, distancing, transportation, cleaning protocols, hand washing/sanitizing, visitor guidelines, school events and field trips.
The safety protocols are basically an extension of the district’s Return to Learn plan instituted last July. Snowden said he hopes the board can address plans for the 2021-22 school year at the June 14 meeting.
Awards night
Monday night’s meeting also included the recognition of the Classified Employee of the Year and the department and school-level winners.
Amy Fisher, who has been nurse for Johnson Elementary School since 2005 and district nursing coordinator since 2007, took honors as the 2020-21 Employee of the Year on a night when several other classified employees were also honored.
Fisher has been with the district since 2002, when she worked as a substitute nurse. She faced various challenges through her years on staff, but nothing like the COVID-19 pandemic. Under her leadership, the FSSD was able to write many of the health protocols that it still uses today.
Fisher also supervised the school and district COVID responses in regard to protocol, quarantines, isolations and daily illness guidelines. In addition, she spends hours on the phone coordinating with local and state health officials, as well as with parents and faculty members.
Recognized as department and school-level winners were:
Sandra Deal, R.N. — Franklin Elementary school nurse
Dywonne Whitmore — Liberty Elementary café manager
Sherry Sanders, R.N. — Moore Elementary school nurse
Vicky Gish, R.N. — Poplar Grove Elementary school nurse
Vicki Dean — Poplar Grove Middle paraprofessional
Jamie King — Freedom Intermediate custodian
Sondra Ellison, R.N. — Freedom Middle school nurse
Marné Price — Central office/annex food and culinary services operations assistant
Caleb Hime — Transportation/maintenance/landscaping
School nurses and others on the front line of addressing health and safety concerns were also recognized at Monday’s meeting. The following received extraordinary service awards:
Sheila Albert, R.N. — Freedom Intermediate school nurse
Liz Cowan, R.N. — Poplar Grove Middle school nurse
Sandra Deal, R.N. — Franklin Elementary school nurse
Sondra Ellison, R.N. — Freedom Middle school nurse
Jennifer Florida, R.N. — Liberty Elementary school nurse
Vicky Gish, R.N. — Poplar Grove Elementary school nurse
Sherry Sanders, R.N. — Moore Elementary school nurse
Amy Fisher, R.N. — Johnson Elementary school nurse, district nursing coordinator and FSSD COVID response team member
Celby Glass — FSSD Safety and Attendance Supervisor and FSSD COVID response team member
