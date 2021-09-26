Officials from the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the city of Franklin will hold a ribbon cutting Nov. 4 to celebrate the completion of the northwest extension project of Mack Hatcher Parkway that got underway nearly three years ago.
The ceremonial welcome to the new roadway will come five days after its official opening Oct. 31.
“It’s a big deal,” Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey said. “I’ve been with the city of Franklin for 13 years, and from the first day I was on this job, this has been the top roadway project. … It’s seen as incredibly important and will be a difference maker in a lot of ways.”
The $45 million project includes a new two-lane roadway from Hillsboro Road to Highway 96 on the west side of Franklin with a 12-foot wide multi-use path and half-mile long bridge that spans the bend in the Harpeth River around Brownland Farm.
Work on the northwest expansion of State Route 397 — or Mack C. Hatcher Memorial Parkway — got underway in early 2019. The new roadway extends the existing four-lane, divided parkway approximately 3.1 miles, from south of Highway 96 to east of Hillsboro Road. Other access points are located at Del Rio Pike and Old Charlotte Pike.
“The city was designed and planned to have that connection,” Stuckey said. “That will help people get from where they live to where some of them work or shop or do other things... That connection is critically important and will help with some of the traffic burdens.”
