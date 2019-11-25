On the heels of its Halloween-themed photography event, South 40 is opening its doors Saturday for a Country Christmas Golden Hour from 3-5 p.m.
South 40, a family farm and creative venue owned by Ann and Jeff Thoni, has long been a destination for professional videographers, photographers and creatives to shoot, including Miranda Lambert, who filmed her music video “New Strings” at the property in 2009.
Located south of Franklin off Lewisburg Pike, South 40 is now opening its doors to both professionals and amateurs alike, offering discounted admission to the property during its Golden Hour event series and the opportunity for local creatives to network and mingle.
This month’s Country Christmas Golden Hour will feature a collection of classic tractors, specially designed Christmas-themed sets, and a hot chocolate bar for attendees to warm up and mingle.
“Nothing makes me happier than being able to open our doors to welcome everyone from professional photographers to moms learning to work a camera to the farm,” Ann Thoni, owner of South 40, said. “Our Country Christmas Golden Hour will be a perfect opportunity for families to get that perfect holiday card photo.”
Tickets for the event are $30 per photographer/creative (subjects are included in the price of admission). For families without a designated photographer, a local photographer will be on-site offering discounted rates for holiday card photos. Tickets are available at South 40’s website.
