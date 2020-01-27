South 40 in Franklin will be offering Valentine’s Day photo sets for novice or professional photographers looking for a special photography venue to create personalized photos.
The private, 40-acre family farm is located at 1764 Lewisburg Pike with a variety of Valentine’s Day themed settings throughout the farms picturesque property, including the Love Barn, Valentine’s Day Swing, Valentine’s Dream Bed, Valentine’s Village and the Signs Of Love.
Reservations can be made for $65 per hour and day-long reservations for $795 per day.
South 40 is operated by Ann and Jeff Thoni of Ann’s Forever Images, LLC, and hosts wedding shoots, family photo shoots, portrait sessions, music video productions and more.
More information about South 40 can be found here.
