Monday's outing turned into an endurance test that Webb passed in a 58-57 victory at Dobyns Bennett's expense during this Tennessee boys high school basketball game.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Feet, which enjoyed the upper hand in an 18-11 final quarter, too.
The Indians came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Feet 46-40.
Webb opened a close 29-26 gap over Dobyns Bennett at the intermission.
The Feet drew first blood by forging a 13-12 margin over the Indians after the first quarter.
