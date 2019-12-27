Holy Cross - Louisville topped Friendship Christian 55-49 in a tough tilt in a Tennessee boys basketball matchup on December 27.
The Cougars hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 20-13 advantage in the frame.
The Commanders moved ahead of the Cougars 36-35 to start the fourth quarter.
Holy Cross - Louisville's shooting jumped to a 26-23 lead over Friendship Christian at the intermission.
The first quarter gave the Cougars a 16-11 lead over the Commanders.
