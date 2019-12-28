North Mecklenburg put together a victorious gameplan to stop Webb 82-66 on December 28 in Tennessee boys high school basketball action.
The Vikings opened with a 19-13 advantage over the Feet through the first quarter.
North Mecklenburg opened a monstrous 38-21 gap over Webb at the intermission.
The Vikings took control in the third quarter with a 60-37 advantage over the Feet.
The Feet fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Vikings would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
