Beech raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 41-13 win over Hillwood in a Tennessee high school football matchup on November 1.
The first quarter gave the Buccaneers a 14-0 lead over the Hilltoppers.
Beech registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over Hillwood.
The Buccaneers breathed fire over the Hilltoppers when the fourth quarter began 28-6.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank.
