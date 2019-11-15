Giles County topped Stratford 17-14 in a tough tilt in a Tennessee high school football matchup.
The Bobcats chalked up this decision in spite of the Spartans' spirited final-quarter performance.
The Bobcats and the Spartans were engaged in a tight affair at 17-7 as the fourth quarter started.
Giles County opened a small 10-7 gap over Stratford at halftime.
The Spartans showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-3 advantage over the Bobcats as the first quarter ended.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank.
