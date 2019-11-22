Montgomery Bell staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 20-3 win over Memphis University in a Tennessee high school football matchup.
The Owls showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 3-0 advantage over the Big Red as the first quarter ended.
Montgomery Bell's offense darted to a 6-3 lead over Memphis University at halftime.
The Big Red enjoyed a slim margin over the Owls with a 10-3 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Big Red, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-0 final quarter, too.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.