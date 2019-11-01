Montgomery Bell wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 10-7 victory over Christian Brothers in a Tennessee high school football matchup on November 1.
There was no room for doubt as the Big Red added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.
Christian Brothers climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 7-3 lead at intermission.
The Big Red jumped in front of the Purple Wave 3-0 to begin the second quarter.
Both teams were scoreless in the third quarter.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
